Top track

Ghost Killer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sarah Klang

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ghost Killer
Got a code?

About

Sarah Klang a connu beaucoup de succès dans sa carrière jusqu'à présent, avec trois albums classés dans le Top 5 dans son pays d'origine, la Suède, des tournées à guichets fermés, ainsi qu'une double victoire aux Grammy Awards suédois.

Ses spectacles sont Read more

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Sarah Klang

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.