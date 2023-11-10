Top track

Freakin' Out On the Interstate

Got a code?

Briston Maroney

Trabendo
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 10 novembre 2023 au Trabendo pour le concert exceptionnel de Briston Maroney !

Après une enfance semi-nomade passée entre le Tennessee et la Floride, Briston Maroney, un chanteur, auteur-compositeur et multi-instrumentiste de 25 ans, s' Read more

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

BRISTON MARONEY

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

