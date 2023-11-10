DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rhys James

New Century
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £21.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Show & Tell in association with United Agents presents

Rhys James: Spilt Milk

Rhys James is right back where he belongs: on tour around the country, with a markedly different schedule to Chelsea's fixture list to prove he is not the footballer. Read more

Presented by Show & Tell

Lineup

Rhys James

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.