Top track

Leave Me (feat. Marc E. Bassy)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skizzy Mars

Soda Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leave Me (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID @ Soda Bar - San Diego.

Myles Mills, better known by his stage name Skizzy Mars, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Harlem, New York.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Skizzy Mars, Luke Wild

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.