DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
6 Octobre
20h : Portes
20h30 : Freak Injection
21h40 : Still Patient?
22h50 : Agonoize
---- After show
00h30 : Synthattack
---- DJ
01h20 : K.H.H.O
7 Octobre
19h : Portes
19h30 : Janosch Moldau
20h15 : Megaherz
21h45 : Combichrist
---- Afte
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.