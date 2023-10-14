Top track

Fakear (Dj Set)

EMB Sannois
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Fakear revient à ses premières amours jusqu’à sa maison-mère, Nowadays, sans pour autant regarder le passé avec nostalgie ou dégoût ; plutôt en le contemplant avec bienveillance, une tape sur l’épaule : « je me suis trouvé », admet-il. Et quand on se trouv Read more

EMB Sannois

Lineup

Fakear

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

