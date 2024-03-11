Top track

Vagabond, Zaho de Sagazan - Coming In (feat. Zaho de Sagazan)

Zaho de Sagazan

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNantes
From €41.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ce qui marque d’abord chez Zaho de Sagazan, c’est cette voix, grave, écorchée, qui donne la chair de poule. Et puis il y a ses textes. Difficile d’imaginer ses 23 ans en les écoutant encore et encore, tant chacun peut se retrouver dans cet amour, souvent d Read more

Présenté par WART.

Lineup

Zaho de Sagazan

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Doors open6:00 pm

