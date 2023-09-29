Top track

Allie Crow Buckley - Cusco

Allie Crow Buckley

Songbyrd
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Allie Crow Buckley’s music is a world unto itself. A journey from deep within the forest to the coastal cliffs. In sound, her music is a paradox, capturing the gentle folk of Joni Mitchell alongside the pagan allure of Black Sabbath. She is known for her b Read more

Lineup

Allie Crow Buckley, Chase Cohl

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

