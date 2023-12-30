DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Peter And The Test Tube Babies
Returning for their annual Christmas show – Peter And The Test Tube Babies will be executing their mission: To Get Pissed & Destroy
http://www.testtubebabies.co.uk/
+ supports
Sick On The Bus
http://www.sicko...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.