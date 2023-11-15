DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, Sergio Mendes is one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time. With a career spanning five decades, the enduring influence of three-time Grammy Award winner Sergio Mendes continues t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.