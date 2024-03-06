DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon'

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Just over 50 years ago, we welcomed the arrival of one of the most seminal albums in British rock, or even global music, history: Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

For one night only, we’ve brought together some of London’s finest musicians and most a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

