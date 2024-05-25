DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DAME'S BIRTHDAY AT LEVERAGE BEACH CLUB

LBC PARKING
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
SocialLas Vegas
$56.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The official launch of Leverage Beach Club. We welcome a very limited amount to come enjoy a beautiful day for Dame's birthday on Memorial Day Weekend!

Tickets will allow us to provide hookah, drinks, and food all day. Feel free to bring your preference i...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LBC PARKING

6530 West Torino Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.