Bad Manners

Leeds University Stylus
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event. (U14s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Max Splodge, Bad Manners

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

