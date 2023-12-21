Top track

Bad Manners

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.50

About

Bad Manners at The Brudenell Social Club.

This is an all ages event. (U14s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Max Splodge, Bad Manners

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

