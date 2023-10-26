Top track

Agar Agar w/ Discovery Zone + Jazz Lambaux (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
Agar Agar w/ Discovery Zone + Jazz Lambaux - Live at LPR on Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:30 PM doors | 8:30 PM show (16+)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Agar Agar, Discovery Zone, Jazz Lambaux

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

