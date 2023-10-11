Top track

I'm Not Your Dog

Got a code?

Baxter Dury

SWX
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£23.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baxter Dury at SWX Bristol

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Baxter Dury, OneDa

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity

