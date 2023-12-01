Top track

ugly :/

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sokuu • Void & Anan (1ère partie)

Le Makeda
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ugly :/
Got a code?

About

SOKUU débarque pour la première fois en concert à Marseille au Makeda le 01 décembre 2023 !

Sokuu est une des révélations de la scène rap new wave originaire de Grenoble. L’artiste au visage anonyme redouble de sincérité à travers ses derniers textes sur...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ASSOCIATION ORIZON SUD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sokuu

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.