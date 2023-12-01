DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SOKUU débarque pour la première fois en concert à Marseille au Makeda le 01 décembre 2023 !
Sokuu est une des révélations de la scène rap new wave originaire de Grenoble. L’artiste au visage anonyme redouble de sincérité à travers ses derniers textes sur...
