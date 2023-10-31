Top track

Goes By

Emeralds + Pye Corner Audio

Heaven
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Emeralds + Pye Corner Audio

£26 - Heaven - 31st October 2023

UK EXCLUSIVE SHOW - Their first UK show since 2011

____

Emeralds are a trio of musicians from Cleveland, Ohio whose music possesses an astral psyche indebted to G Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Emeralds

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

