Caprichos de Apolo presenta Da Souza

SALA APOLO
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Da Souza diu adéu amb un concert especial dins el cicle Caprichos de Apolo, acompanyats d'una colla de bons amics que els han acompanyat al llarg de la seva trajectòria.

L'últim disc del grup mallorquí ha estat “Dies d’Attrezzo”, clímax de la recerca d'un...

Organitzat per Bankrobber & Apolo.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

