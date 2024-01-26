DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Da Souza diu adéu amb un concert especial dins el cicle Caprichos de Apolo, acompanyats d'una colla de bons amics que els han acompanyat al llarg de la seva trajectòria.
L'últim disc del grup mallorquí ha estat “Dies d’Attrezzo”, clímax de la recerca d'un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.