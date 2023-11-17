Top track

Le monde est à mes pieds

Scylla

Stereolux
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C’est dans l’équilibre trouvé d’une écriture alliant l’intégrité du fond à la précision de la forme que Scylla a forgé sa réputation et la longévité de sa carrière. Il est un artiste complet, qui propose un univers poétique et cohérent au travers de ses te Read more

Présenté par Krumpp Music, en accord avec Auguri Productions

Lineup

Scylla

Venue

Stereolux

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

