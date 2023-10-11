Top track

David Walters - Kryé Mwen

David Walters + Guts

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22

About

Get ready to groove as David Walters electrifies our dancefloor with his global rhythms and tropical sounds. Joining him for a double headliner is the one and only Guts.

Walters has won fans worldwide with solid support from Gilles Peterson, FIP, Radio No Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

David Walters, Guts

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

