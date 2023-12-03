Top track

Katchi - Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse

Nick Waterhouse

MOTH Club
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£26.73

Event information

Known for his vintage-inspired pop and R&B aesthetic, Nick Waterhouse is a songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist whose music recalls the sounds of the 1950s and early '60s while possessing a modern-day level of energy and cool. Waterhouse initially grabbed l...

Presented by Kili.

Lineup

Nick Waterhouse

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
320 capacity

