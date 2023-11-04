DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BENJAMIN EPPS

CCO La Rayonne
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Benjamin Epps propose enfin son premier album. Dans ce douze titres on retrouve tout ce que l'on aime chez le MC virtuose. La Grande Désillusion de Benjamin Epps dévoile également un peu plus sur le jeune homme. Ses parents, ses amis, ses aspirations, ses

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Lineup

Benjamin Epps

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

