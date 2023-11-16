Top track

A. - Rock My Body



Symposium

Manchester Club Academy
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£28.60

About

Symposium are a five-piece group consisting of Ross Cummins, Hagop Tchaparian, Joe Birch, William McGonagle, and Wojtek Godzisz that formed in London in 1994 when they were in their teens. They soon garnered a reputation as a stalwart band of the era at a Read more

Presented by Action!.

Lineup

A., Dega Breaks, Symposium

Venue

Manchester Club Academy

University Of Manchester Students' Union, Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9PR
Doors open7:30 pm
620 capacity

