Mychelle

Omeara
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mychelle at Omeara.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Mychelle

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

