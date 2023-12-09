Top track

Opus Kink

The Loft Southampton
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
Southampton
£13.20

Event information

Opus Kink at The Loft.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Opus Kink

Venue

The Loft Southampton

21 Lower Banister St, Southampton SO15 2EH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

