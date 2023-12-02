Top track

St. Paul of the Tarantulas

Opus Kink

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Opus Kink + special guests

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Opus Kink

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

