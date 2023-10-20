Top track

King Buffalo with guests Mountain Caller

The Arch
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

US psychdelic stoner rockers King Buffalo live in Brighton with special guests Mountain Caller

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Desertscene.

Lineup

Mountain Caller, King Buffalo (USA)

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

