DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
3rd November sees a monumental collaboration between Virus and one of their favourite labels who are celebrating their 20th Birthday, Blackout.
Taking over Room 1 for one of the biggest line ups in Neuro that the UK has seen in years will be Black Sun Emp
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.