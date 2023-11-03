Top track

Chubrub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Virus 25:Part 2 w/20 Years of Blackout & Evolution

The Steel Yard
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chubrub
Got a code?

About

3rd November sees a monumental collaboration between Virus and one of their favourite labels who are celebrating their 20th Birthday, Blackout.

Taking over Room 1 for one of the biggest line ups in Neuro that the UK has seen in years will be Black Sun Emp Read more

Presented by Undivide Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

13
Black Sun Empire, Killbox, MC Lowqui and 13 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.