DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gracing Club Chinois every Wednesday from 7th June and 4th October are Nominees and Grammy Winner Anané & Louie Vega. Cape Verdian DJ / Singer / Songwriter Anané Vega and Dj Louie Vega one half of production duo Masters At Work each bring cutting edge prod
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.