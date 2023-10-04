Top track

Anané, Louie Vega & The Elements of Life - One Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Ritual with Anané and Louie Vega

Club Chinois
Wed, 4 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anané, Louie Vega & The Elements of Life - One Dream
Got a code?

About

Gracing Club Chinois every Wednesday from 7th June and 4th October are Nominees and Grammy Winner Anané & Louie Vega. Cape Verdian DJ / Singer / Songwriter Anané Vega and Dj Louie Vega one half of production duo Masters At Work each bring cutting edge prod Read more

Presented by Club Chinois.

Lineup

Anané & Louie Vega

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.