HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY

The Underworld
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£29.07

Event information

Austrian post black metal masters HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY announce their highly anticipated return to the U.K in fall 2023. The band will be taking their unique mixture of black metal and post rock on the road for shows across Britain including their London r Read more

Presented by Cult Of Parthenope

Lineup

Fen, ELLENDE, Harakiri for the Sky

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE

Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

