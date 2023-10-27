DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bluetones

Concorde 2
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Bluetones celebrate 25 years since the release of their second Album, “Return To The Last Chance Saloon”. It spawned 4 hit singles, “Solomon Bites the Worm. If. Sleazy Bed Track. 4-Day weekend.” The Album was certified Gold in 1998. The band will be pe Read more

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

The Bluetones, Bugeye

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

