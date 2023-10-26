Top track

Onipa

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jazz Cafe welcomes explosive afro-futurist collective Onipa and their high-octane live show, fronted by irresistible singer & percussionist K.O.G, as the band tour new album ‘Off The Grid’.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

ONIPA

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

