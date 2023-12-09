Top track

ANEMO - Johnny 5

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Moritzbastei
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ANEMO - Johnny 5
Got a code?

About

SPORTRECORDS TOUR 2023

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Presented by Landstreicher Kulturproduktionen GmbH.

Lineup

Fergy53, JONNY5

Venue

Moritzbastei

Kurt-Masur-Platz 1, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.