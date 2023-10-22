Top track

Future Utopia - We Were We Still Are

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Future Utopia

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Future Utopia - We Were We Still Are
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

Future Utopia

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Belgrave Music Hall

7:30pm

14+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Future Utopia

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs