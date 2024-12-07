Top track

THE MENZINGERS | SOLD-OUT

The Underworld
Sat, 7 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RENTED WORLD 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

On today, the actual 10 year anniversary of The Menzingers’ much-loved album ‘Rented World’, the band have announced a trio of shows in the US and UK to celebrate the record

The Underworld is a relatively intimate setting...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Menzingers

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

