Terry Reid

The Crescent
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Terry Reid, ‘Superlungs’ as he’s affectionately known, is without doubt one of the greatest rock/soul voices this country has ever produced or is indeed likely to. A Terry Reid concert should be a cherished memory for any self-respecting fan of the greats...

This is a 16+ event
Hey! Manchester, Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terry Reid

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

