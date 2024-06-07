Top track

I Won't Take You for Someone Else

Fantastic Mister Zguy + Bizar

POPUP!
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fantastic Mister Zguy a le don de séduire l’oreille tout en rafraichissant la mémoire. À la manière d’un styliste de haute couture, il passe maître dans l’art de choisir les bonnes matières sonores et les meilleures correspondances, d’élire la couleur d’un...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fantastic Mister Zguy

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

