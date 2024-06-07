DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I festival diffusi

Libreria Noi
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PRESENTAZIONE DEL LIBRO:

I FESTIVAL DIFFUSI

Un nuovo formato organizzativo per una diversa politica culturale

Editore Franco Angeli

Davide Verazzani dialoga con gli autori Andrea Minetto e Silvia Tarassi e altri ospiti

Cosa sono i Festival Diffusi? Pe...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Libreria Noi

Via Delle Leghe 18, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

