DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade East is very excited to present Anais Mitchell - singer-songwriter, Bonny Light Horseman member and Grammy award-winning creator of Hadestown - discussing the themes, ideas and evolution of the hit West End musical illustrated by solo performan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.