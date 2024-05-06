DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FM: The Pogues In Conversation, Q+A (Seated Matinee)

MOTH Club
Mon, 6 May, 1:00 pm
TalkLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK music press hailed the Pogues' debut album as a breath of fresh air. Melody Maker felt that "the quality of their music, even the very nature of it, is strangely irrelevant. What's important is their existence at all. For The Pogues are a gesture –...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Broadside Hacks, Skinty Records & Bird on the Wire..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spider Stacy

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.