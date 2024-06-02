Top track

Today Junior / Nicoteens / Unseemlier

Coco's Clubhouse
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAllston
$11.85

About

Bringing shows back to cleveland circle!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Unseemlier, Nicoteens, Today Junior

Venue

Coco's Clubhouse

Cleveland Circle, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

