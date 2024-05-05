DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Miami is getting ready for an amazing musical extravaganza this Sunday! Come hang out with us for a night of vinyl fun featuring awesome artists: Dj Arman, Everaldho, ALKMST. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now and let's have a blast together!
Dis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.