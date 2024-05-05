DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Sessions Miami (Vinyl only)

MAD RADIO
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Miami is getting ready for an amazing musical extravaganza this Sunday! Come hang out with us for a night of vinyl fun featuring awesome artists: Dj Arman, Everaldho, ALKMST. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now and let's have a blast together!

Dis...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
DJ Arman, Everaldho, ALKMST and 1 more

Venue

MAD RADIO

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33138, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.