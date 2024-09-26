Top track

Lauran Hibberd - 2nd prettiest girl (in the world)

LAURAN HIBBERD

The Underworld
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Taking her tongue-and-cheek humour and anecdotal lyrics on the road, Lauran Hibberd announces her 'Bring Your Own Girlfriend' UK dates which will see the rising indie pop star bringing her live performance to Manchester, Glasgow, North Shields, Leicester,...

Lineup

Lauran Hibberd

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

