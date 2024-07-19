Top track

Fuera - Hero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUERA + Planet Opal + Emma | Spring Attitude Waves

Eur Social Park
Fri, 19 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fuera - Hero
Got a code?

About

I FUERA + Planet Opal + EMMA live per Spring Attitude Waves

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).

Lineup

EMMA, Planet Opal , Fuera

Venue

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.