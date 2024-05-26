DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alessandro Liberini

Wishlist Roma
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€9
Alessandro Liberini, il cantautore romano “troppo pop per essere rock, e viceversa”, presenta il suo disco “Senza tempo” in anteprima live al Wishlist di Roma.

Per questa data zero del “Senza Tempo Tour”, verranno presentati anche due inediti, che faranno...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open8:30 pm

