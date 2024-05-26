DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alessandro Liberini, il cantautore romano “troppo pop per essere rock, e viceversa”, presenta il suo disco “Senza tempo” in anteprima live al Wishlist di Roma.
Per questa data zero del “Senza Tempo Tour”, verranno presentati anche due inediti, che faranno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.