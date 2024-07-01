Top track

Human Carrying Capacity

HARM'S WAY

The Underworld
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Harm's Way is an American hardcore punk band from Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2006. The band started as a side project, but ended up becoming a more serious and full-time band in their later years. Harm's Way has since released four studio albums: Reality...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harms Way

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

