Ocean State 2 (Release Party) + Lunar Theory
Brian Drye: Trombone, Keys
Eric Hastings: Drums
Matt Glassmeyer: Bass, Percussion, Horns
with
Todd Caldwell: Organ
Jonathan Goldberger: Guitar
Urbano Sanchez: Percussion
Dennis Boolyoins: Drums
Adam Min...
