DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This summer, prepare to be swept away on a musical journey curated by the masterful Italian DJ, Stephan Jolk, on Brooklyn's open-air rooftop, Superior Ingredients! Renowned for his unforgettable performances at iconic festivals and coveted Ibiza residencie...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.