Top track

Stephan Jolk - Analogy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stephan Jolk w. Khen & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 30 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stephan Jolk - Analogy
Got a code?

About

This summer, prepare to be swept away on a musical journey curated by the masterful Italian DJ, Stephan Jolk, on Brooklyn's open-air rooftop, Superior Ingredients! Renowned for his unforgettable performances at iconic festivals and coveted Ibiza residencie...

This is an 21+ event
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephan Jolk, Khen

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.